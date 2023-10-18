Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DISH Network by 2,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

