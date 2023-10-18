Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

