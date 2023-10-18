Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

