Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

