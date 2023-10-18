Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

CNXC stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

