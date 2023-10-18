Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.
View Our Latest Research Report on NTRS
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Trust
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.