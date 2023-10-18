Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

