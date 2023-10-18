UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$7.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.52-7.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE UNF opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

