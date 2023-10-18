iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.30

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 308378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

