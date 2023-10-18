Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,390 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 995.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.41 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

