iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.87

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 445972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

