Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.97

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 78447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Japan Airlines in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

