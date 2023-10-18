DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.42

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

DeNA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Featured Articles

