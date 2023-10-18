Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.97

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 78447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Japan Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

