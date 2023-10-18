PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.68

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.

