iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.38

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.32, with a volume of 81240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

