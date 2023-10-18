iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.38

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.32, with a volume of 81240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.