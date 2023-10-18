IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 115,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.24 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

