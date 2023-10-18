KBC Group NV Purchases 70,059 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,332 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

