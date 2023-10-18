iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.30

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 308378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

