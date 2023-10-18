APA Co. (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 22nd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Shares of APA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

