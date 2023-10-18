ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.22

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 120071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

