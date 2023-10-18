Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

