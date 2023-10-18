Tobam Has $195,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.42.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

