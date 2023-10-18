Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $260,459.56 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $482.41 million and approximately $260,459.56 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005340 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.