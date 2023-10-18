dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.65 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.65 million and $1,877.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00218233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,182,208 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

