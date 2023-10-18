Moonbeam Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $127.91 million and $8.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,111,955 coins and its circulating supply is 767,658,534 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

