MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $51.43 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00039978 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $51.43 million and $1.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,357.54 or 1.00106677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.34035695 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $1,756,349.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

