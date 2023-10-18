Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $178,000 Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 7,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. On average, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,490,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,560,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,892 shares of company stock worth $4,296,673. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

