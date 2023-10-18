Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.73% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.