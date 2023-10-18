Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Separately, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Michael Mckee acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $60,601.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,601.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $240,117 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KGS. Barclays upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,355. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

