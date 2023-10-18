Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $148,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 1,610,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,657,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $24.63.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.