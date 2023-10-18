Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,416. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

