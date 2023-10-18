Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ContextLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65,152 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 15,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 97.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

