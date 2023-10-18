Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Five Point by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Five Point by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,153.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,153.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock worth $281,992. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,342. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

