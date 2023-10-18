32,133 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,133 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,162,000,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652,078 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 1,248,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,097. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.68.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

