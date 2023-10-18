Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $48,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 17,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,054. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a negative net margin of 393.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

