Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $113,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 769,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

