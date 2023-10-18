Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,336 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 584,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 189,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

BKD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 40,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

