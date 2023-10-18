Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 20,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 887,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

