Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,598. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

