Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.67

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 21455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 873,567 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.