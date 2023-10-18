Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.67

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 21455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
