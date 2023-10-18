Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.67

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 21455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 873,567 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

