iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.24

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 130161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after acquiring an additional 146,614 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.