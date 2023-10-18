iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.24

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 130161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after acquiring an additional 146,614 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.