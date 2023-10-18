Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 17801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0073673 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

