John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.43

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -132.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.