iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.40

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.40 and last traded at $101.92, with a volume of 22768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.