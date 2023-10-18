iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.85

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 217449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.