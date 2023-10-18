H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.03

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 1972997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

