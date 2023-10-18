Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,250,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 41,416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

