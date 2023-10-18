Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,250,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 41,416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVPAF
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.