JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,181,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 4,418,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,363.2 days.
Separately, Macquarie lowered JD Health International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.
