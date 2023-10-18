Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Drops By 5.3%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

BKH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

