Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.